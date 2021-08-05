New Perspectives

Catriona Bisset: No fairy tale

Catriona Bisset’s path to becoming the fastest Australian woman to run 800m may not be the well-trodden one, but the 27-year-old believes that is the secret to her success. “I have a very strong sense of what I want to get out of the sport, which comes from that perspective I gained from having time away,” she says.



Born in Newcastle and raised in Canberra, Catriona’s love for running was inspired by her dad and nurtured through junior athletics. There were early wins and promising signs but by her teens, Catriona’s love for the sport had faded. Mental health struggles took her further from the track but at 22, she found running again.



“The structure, the routine and the community that running brings was extremely good for my mental health and then it sort of snowballed from there and now I'm here,” she says. ‘Here’ is the reigning Australian women’s record holder in the 800m, breaking a 43-year-old record in 2019 and bettering her time again this year.



Catriona now lives and trains in Melbourne where she’s also studying a masters in architecture. Her time away from the sport has given her a unique perspective that sees her firmly in control of her career. Not content to just break long-standing national records, Catriona also wants to break down the stigma around mental health while creating space for a more diverse and intersectional athletics. “I love that athletes can feel like they're interesting, lovable humans that are flawed and complicated rather than just gladiators who are just there to do a job.” she says.