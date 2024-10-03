How to buy yoga clothes
Buying guide
Discover what to look for to find clothes that help you strike a pose.
Yoga is all about flow: you inhale and exhale as your body moves through various poses, which is why your clothes need to stretch and flex along with you, going with the flow rather than slowing down your workout. From soft to sweat-wicking and breathable, here's what to look for in bras, tops, shorts, trousers and jackets that support your practice.
What should you look for in yoga clothes?
Seek yoga wear with these qualities, then try on each item to check for fit. Bend forwards and—if it's part of your practice—do a Headstand to make sure tops and trousers stay put.
- Coverage: from Headstands to Downward-Facing Dogs, yoga poses can expose lots of skin. To cut down on exposure, consider items like knee-length or bike shorts and higher-waisted trousers.
- Stretch: for easy movement, seek clothing made from flexible materials, like polyester, elastane and nylon.
- Snug fit: consider opting for tight-fitting items, like body-hugging tank tops instead of large tees, and leggings versus loose trousers. A tee could hang over your head when you bend over or perform a Headstand, while a form-fitting tank top should remain in place. Similarly, sagging trousers could reveal your rear end when you do a Forward Bend.
- Breathing room: that being said, stay away from clothing that's too constrictive. Since breathing is a core part of yoga, look for trousers and shorts with some give at the waist.
- Sweat-wicking: if you practise Vinyasa or Ashtanga yoga (which are both vigorous) or Bikram yoga (which takes place in a hot room), prioritise sweat-wicking clothing. Steer clear of items made from 100% cotton, as they'll absorb moisture.
Ten picks for your practice
Here are the top choices for men and women, from sports bras and tops to shorts, trousers and jackets. All feature Nike Dri-FIT technology, which helps move sweat away from your skin to keep you dry.
Sports Bras
For less coverage: Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
"This bra fits snug but is also super comfy if you're wanting a little support", says Nike Well Collective coach Xochilt Hoover. The sewn-in one-piece pad helps with coverage and shaping.
For more coverage: Nike Zenvy Rib Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Longline Sports Bra
With a longer silhouette, this lightweight ribbed bra is like a cross between a sports bra and a tank top. "Super comfortable to practise in", according to Hoover, and it's also soft and stretchy.
Tops
For women: Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Made from smooth, lightweight fabric, the short-sleeved crew neck also comes in tank-top, long-sleeve and cropped versions. "One of my favourite tops to practise in; it's super soft and comfortable", Hoover says.
For men: Nike Primary Swoosh Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Versatile Top
This classic tee is soft and breathable. Made from cotton and polyester, it's versatile enough to wear both on and off the mat.
Cropped Trousers
For women: Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Infinalon Leggings
With a high waist and minimal seam lines, these snug-fitting leggings are super soft, sleek and stretchy.
For men: Nike Yoga Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Balancing softness and stretchiness, these cotton-polyester-elastane yoga trousers are tapered for easy movement. Stylish enough for daily wear, they feature pockets for storing small items, like keys.
Shorts
For women: Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Thanks to a high-rise and extra-wide waistband, these soft, lightweight shorts smooth the midsection and "stay high up even when you're twisting and folding", Hoover says. Plus, they've got a drop-in pocket for your phone.
For men: Nike Yoga Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Shorts
These elastic-waistband shorts include a drawcord for achieving just the right fit. Stretchy and smooth, they feature side pockets for storage.
Outerwear
For women: Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Fitted Jacket
Suit up in this fitted zipped jacket to keep warm during Savasana (the cool-down period at the end of class) or when you leave the studio. As a bonus, you can store your phone or keys in the front pockets.
For men: Nike Yoga Men's Dri-FIT Sweatshirt
On cooler days, throw on this textured hoodie with centre-front pockets. Made from a blend of cotton, polyester and elastane, it's soft, stretchy and relaxed in fit.
Words by Dina Cheney