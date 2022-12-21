The Best Men's Black Tracksuit Bottoms by Nike
Buying Guide
Follow this guide to stock up on the staple.
There's something timeless about a pair of black trousers. When shopping for men's black tracksuit bottoms, look for options that complement your style and your activity needs. Whether you're searching for a pair of tracksuit bottoms to stay toasty on a cold day or to keep perspiration at bay while working out, Nike tracksuit bottoms offer a range of choices. From classic fleece styles to streetwear-inspired yoga trousers, here are the best men's black tracksuit bottoms by Nike.
1. Nike Sportswear Fleece Tracksuit Bottoms
Classy and effortless, the Nike Sportswear Fleece Trousers collection comes in a variety of silhouettes and styles including joggers, straight-leg bottoms and classic tracksuit bottoms. Constructed from brushed-back fleece fabric, these joggers boast tonnes of warmth while remaining breathable. Their relaxed fit makes them ideal for both movement and lounge. Meanwhile, the elastic waistband promotes a flexible, snug fit. Available in sizes XS–4XL, as well as tall sizes, these black tracksuit bottoms can be worn for a range of events and activities.
2. Nike Dri-FIT Tracksuit Bottoms
Although they're commonly thought of as lounge trousers, some joggers are also suitable for workouts—it just depends on the materials with which they were made. Tracksuit bottoms constructed with Nike Dri-FIT, for example, are designed to wick away sweat, so you stay dry during (and after) a workout. The Dri-FIT Technology isn't just breathable, it works with your body to quickly evaporate sweat, moving it away from your body and outfit. This collection also boasts inclusive sizing with options ranging from XS–4XL and tall lengths, too.
Consider wearing a pair to your next circuit training class, sweat sesh at the gym or jog along your favourite route.
3. Nike Therma-FIT Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Therma-FIT tracksuit bottoms offer everything you could want in a pair of joggers. A classic style designed for comfort and an extra dose of warmth, these cosy joggers are fit for the chilliest of days. Therma-FIT Technology utilises the body's natural heat to stay warm amid cooler temperatures, though all of these trousers are lightweight and breathable enough to comfortably move and sweat in. Not to mention, they're specifically made for the person who leads an active lifestyle, making them a staple item to have in your wardrobe.
Consider purchasing a black pair of Nike Therma-FIT Tracksuit Bottoms for extra versatility—they pair well with virtually any colour and occasion. Sport a matching Nike Therma-FIT Pullover Hoodie in all black to make it a set and, when the temperatures drop extra low, layer with a Nike Therma-FIT Legacy Hooded Jacket on top.
4. Nike Yoga Tracksuit Bottoms
Yoga trousers need to be able to stretch and move as you flow through poses on your mat—Nike yoga trousers deliver on this need with their breathable material, stretchy fabric and comfortable, relaxed fits. This collection comes in a few different styles, including fleece tracksuit bottoms, joggers, straight-leg bottoms and Dri-FIT trousers. The trouseres featuring Dri-FIT Technology wick away sweat as you work out, which make them a suitable choice for movement.
A cross between workout and lifestyle trousers, these comfortable joggers can be worn both on and off the yoga mat. Plus, the yoga tracksuit bottom styles have a cool streetwear-inspired feel, so they can elevate your athleisure wardrobe, too.
Words by Jessie Quinn