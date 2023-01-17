Air Jordan 4
Original Release (1989)
Designer (TINKER HATFIELD)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (BLACK/CEMENT GREY)
Original Price (£90)
Style Code (4363)
Air Jordan 4
Original Release (1989)
Designer (TINKER HATFIELD)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (BLACK/CEMENT GREY)
Original Price (£90)
Style Code (4363)
Jordan Shoots His Shot
Michael Jordan closed the first round of the 1988–89 playoffs with one of the game's most legendary plays: a balletic buzzer beater to eliminate Cleveland from the playoffs now known simply as "The Shot".
From the Vault
Going Global
Released in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 was the first global release of the franchise and the first shoe in the line to feature its signature "over-moulded" mesh. Another notable feature on the Air Jordan 4 OGs was the Nike Air logo featured on the heel, a nod to the way Jordan himself always appeared on the court, defying gravity. The shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film, Do The Right Thing, transcending the world of sport to make a significant impact on pop culture forever.