Air Jordan 1
Original Release (1985)
Designer (PETER MOORE)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (BLACK/RED)
Original Price (£55)
Style Code (4281)
Air Jordan 1
Original Release (1985)
Designer (PETER MOORE)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (BLACK/RED)
Original Price (£55)
Style Code (4281)
The 1 That Started It All
An icon that changed the game from the jump. Released in 1985, the Air Jordan quickly took the world by storm with the same brazen charisma as Michael Jordan himself.
From the Vault
Defiant Dominance from Day 1
The first shoe to ever be worn in the NBA with multiple colourways, the OG black and red was originally banned for violating the league's kit policy, and was threatened with a $5,000 fine every game it was worn. The OG's legacy lives on through the Air Jordan 1 Retro, honouring a legend that expanded the game's creative potential and redefined basketball's connection to style and culture.