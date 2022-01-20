Das Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit Rundhalsshirt bietet Schutz vor, während und nach dem Workout. Weiches French-Terry-Material leitet Schweiß ab und sorgt für ein warmes, trockenes Tragegefühl.
Natalie K - 21. Jan. 2022
Initially, I was excited for this sweatshirt because it looked oversized enough to look good on my body shape. However, if you happen to have a long torso, like me, the cut is very boxy and doesn’t quite look right. Someone with a short torso and long legs would rock this sweatshirt! I love everything else about it. The design, the material, the feel, etc. I would recommend ordering your normal size as it runs big, but that is the intended look. I still wear it and do think it looks best paired with high waisted leggings.
Ncheney87 - 17. Jan. 2022
Pros: fits true to size, soft, warm, comfortable, easy to wash/dry, looks nice, well made Cons: none The Nike Dri Fit Get Fit Women’s Traini is really nice! My wife is 5’4”, 105lbs, with a 32B and 23” waist. She said that the top fit exceptionally well, true to size, she typically wears XS tops and got an XS. This is very much so a cropped sweatshirt and she said the material is a soft terry fabric on the inside. She said the fabric is extremely comfortable and the overall feel was oversized and comfortable to wear. The shape is pretty boxy and there’s enough room to move around. The material is soft and helps to keep her warm and dry. She also loves that you can easily machine wash and dry it. She said her favorite features that that it’s really great as both lounge wear and for working out it, that it looks so cute in both settings and she can wear it for multiple occasions. She absolutely loves this top, she loves the look, the feel, and the overall useability and she would recommend it!
Sam - 17. Jan. 2022
This Nike Dri-fit cropped crew neck sweatshirt is amazing! I am in love, it fits so well (true to size) and not super cropped which I love! The French terry material is extremely comfortable and wicks all sweat away while also keeping you dry & warm but especially comfortable! I love that it is also slightly oversized and has a drop shoulder fit/sleeve. Obsessed!