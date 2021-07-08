Diese eng anliegenden Shorts sind elastisch und bereit für den Wettkampf und sorgen für hervorragenden Halt, damit du dich auf deinen Lauf konzentrieren kannst. Sie bestechen durch unsere fortschrittliche, schweißableitende Technologie und kombinieren innovative Highlights und leichte Materialien mit einer präzisen Passform, um dich von der Start- bis zur Ziellinie angenehm kühl zu halten.
Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.
4.4 Sterne
V Z. - 08. Juli 2021
Super fijne stof en erg comfortabel. heb zowel de zwarte als de lila kleur. Erg blij mee.
D E. - 06. Juni 2021
Sono proprio come me li aspettavo! Comodi e con vestibilità eccellente, di qualità. Ne vale la pena
JaniceM530494915 - 15. Nov. 2020
I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.