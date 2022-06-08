Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
|

Beliebte Suchbegriffe

Beste Vorschläge

      Nachhaltige Materialien

      Nike Court Legacy

      Herrenschuh

      € 48,97
      € 74,99
      34 % Rabatt

      Weiß/Desert Ochre/Schwarz
      Schwarz/Weiß

      Die Nike Court Legacy ist ein bewährtes Basic und feiert eine Geschichte, die in der Tenniskultur verankert ist. Das genoppte Leder im Obermaterial, die klassischen Nähte und das Retro-Swoosh-Design lassen Sport und Fashion miteinander verschmelzen. Und du kannst Gutes tun, während du gut aussiehst.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Weiß
      • Style: DH3162-001

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.

      Herstellungsinformationen

      • Bei diesem Produkt wurden recycelte Materialien aus der Zeit der Nutzung und/oder nach der Herstellung verwendet. Einer unserer größten Schritte auf dem Weg zum völligen Abbau von CO2-Ausstoß und Abfällen ist die Auswahl unserer Materialien, da diese für mehr als 70 % des Fußabdrucks aller Produkte verantwortlich sind. Durch Wiederverwendung von Bekleidung, Garnen und Textilwaren reduzieren wir unsere Emissionen deutlich. Unser Ziel ist die Verwendung möglichst vieler recycelter Materialien, ohne dabei an Performance, Strapazierfähigkeit und Style einzubüßen.
      • Move to Zero ist die Initiative von Nike, den CO2-Ausstoß und den Abfall auf null zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber und über unsere Bemühungen, Produkte mit Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit zu designen und die Zukunft unserer Umwelt, in der wir leben und spielen, zu schützen.

      Bewertungen (2)

      4.5 Sterne

      • Great Shoe!

        ca2ddb14-469c-41fc-b2e9-0798f8f7cc67 - 08. Juni 2022

        Nike did a good job on this shoe. It's very stylish, very comfortable, and it lets my feet breathe. Not for athletics, though. Pretty sure I found it in the "Lifestyle" section.

      • Great fashion statement not athlete shoes

        9953205502 - 22. Mai 2022

        These shoes are great fashion statement shoes. I can wear them to work and look sporty. They take a while to break in and are a little stiff. The shoes run small and slender (e.g. not ideal for a wide foot). Also like all Nike shoes they are hard to clean when they get dirty. Photo after I have worn the shoes for like a year.