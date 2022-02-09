Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
      Nachhaltige Materialien

      Nike City Rep TR

      Damen-Trainingsschuhe

      € 42,47
      € 64,99
      34 % Rabatt

      Der Nike City Rep TR ist ein vielseitiger, strapazierfähiger, flexibler Schuh für deinen aktiven Lebensstil. Das Gummiprofil gibt dir Grip auf verschiedensten Oberflächen. Die Schaumdämpfung sorgt für Tragekomfort – bei Outdoor-Workouts sowie während des ganzen Tages.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Dark Smoke Grey/Weiß
      • Style: DA1351-002

      Größe und Passform

      • Fällt klein aus. Wir empfehlen dir, eine halbe Nummer größer zu bestellen.

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.

      Herstellungsinformationen

      • Bei diesem Produkt wurden recycelte Materialien aus der Zeit der Nutzung und/oder nach der Herstellung verwendet. Einer unserer größten Schritte auf dem Weg zum völligen Abbau von CO2-Ausstoß und Abfällen ist die Auswahl unserer Materialien, da diese für mehr als 70 % des Fußabdrucks aller Produkte verantwortlich sind. Durch Wiederverwendung von Bekleidung, Garnen und Textilwaren reduzieren wir unsere Emissionen deutlich. Unser Ziel ist die Verwendung möglichst vieler recycelter Materialien, ohne dabei an Performance, Strapazierfähigkeit und Style einzubüßen.
      • Move to Zero ist die Initiative von Nike, den CO2-Ausstoß und den Abfall auf null zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber und über unsere Bemühungen, Produkte mit Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit zu designen und die Zukunft unserer Umwelt, in der wir leben und spielen, zu schützen.

      Bewertungen (3)

      4.7 Sterne

      • More Green Than Black

        97e8e40a-776a-4bf1-ae2d-911d52929efa - 09. Feb. 2022

        Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them

      • Confortables

        MaevaR55539010 - 01. Feb. 2022

        Bon rapport qualité prix. Si vous hésitez entre deux tailles, prenez la plus grande.

      • Fijne trainingsschoen

        H G. - 23. Okt. 2021

        Heerlijk lichte maar toch voldoende steun biedende trainingsschoen