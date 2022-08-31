Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
      Die legendären Nike Challenger Shorts sorgen für Bewegungsfreiheit mit einem speziell geformten Slip und einem geschmeidigen Tragegefühl. Mesh-Details und sichere Aufbewahrungsmöglichkeiten bieten dir den ganzen Tag lang vielseitigen Tragekomfort. Dieses Produkt besteht aus mindestens 75 % recycelten Polyesterfasern.

      • Model trägt Größe M bei einer Körpergröße von 185 cm
      • Model trägt Größe 2XL bei einer Körpergröße von 198 cm
      • Standardpassform für ein relaxtes, unkompliziertes Tragegefühl
      • Beininnenlänge: ca. 13 cm

      • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
      • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.
      • Move to Zero ist die Initiative von Nike, den CO2-Ausstoß und den Abfall auf null zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber und über unsere Bemühungen, Produkte mit Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit zu designen und die Zukunft unserer Umwelt, in der wir leben und spielen, zu schützen.

      • Love feel but hikes up while sitting

        MatthewS631483761 - 31. Aug. 2022

        Feel great while running but buyer beware of how they hike up while sitting in car. Also if you have anything in shorts the pockets will hang out. Somebody in reviews mentioned that pockets are longer than shorts but didn't understand until wearing them in my car that has leather seats. Don't know if this will happen in other situations but it did in my car making me feel a little awkward when with others lol. But if you don't care, these are great shorts. Love otherwise.

      • Great

        ZechA - 01. Juni 2022

        Perfect length and are super light. Also work the same when I cut the liner out of it.

      • BenC436811197 - 18. Jan. 2022

        The pockets are longer than the shorts.