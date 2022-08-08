Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
      Nachhaltige Materialien

      Nike Challenger

      2-in-1-Laufshorts für Herren

      € 39,99

      Die legendären Nike Challenger 2-in1-Shorts sorgen mit einem komplett neuen, speziell entwickelten Slip für gewebten Tragekomfort.Sie bieten dir die Vielseitigkeit, die du von deinen Lieblingsshorts möchtest.Dieses Produkt besteht aus mindestens 75 % recyceltem Polyester.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz
      • Style: CZ9060-010

      Größe und Passform

      • Model trägt Größe 2XL bei einer Körpergröße von 201 cm
      • Standardpassform für ein relaxtes, unkompliziertes Tragegefühl

      Herstellungsinformationen

      • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
      • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.
      • Move to Zero ist die Initiative von Nike, den CO2-Ausstoß und den Abfall auf null zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber und über unsere Bemühungen, Produkte mit Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit zu designen und die Zukunft unserer Umwelt, in der wir leben und spielen, zu schützen.

      Bewertungen (3)

      3.3 Sterne

      • Good idea gone bad

        AdamD756591275 - 08. Aug. 2022

        These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.

      • Very comfortable pair of shorts

        JamesM412209300 - 09. Dez. 2021

        I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.

      • Not satisfied

        J E. - 15. Sept. 2021

        They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes