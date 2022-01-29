Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
      Nike Blazer Mid '77

      Schuh für jüngere Kinder

      € 69,99

      Pure Platinum/Barely Grape/Thunder Blue/Metallic Silver
      Weiß/Total Orange/Schwarz
      Weiß/Barely Volt/Schwarz

      Mit dem Nike Blazer Mid '77 holst du dir einen erstklassigen Schuh. Der Retro-Look und der bequeme Tragekomfort machen diesen Basketball-Klassiker fit für die Straße.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Weiß/Total Orange/Schwarz
      • Style: DA4087-100

      • Nike sempre una garanzia

        R O. - 29. Jan. 2022

        Scarpe comode e di buona fattura. La mia nipotina è felicissima di averle ricevute. La consegna abbastanza veloce

      • S Y. - 27. Dez. 2021

        Parfait mon fils les adores

      • Men’s and Woman’s Versions PLEASE!!!!

        RyanP401246952 - 17. Dez. 2021

        PLEASE, make this style in Men’s/Woman’s sizes also! Love the Velcro strap at the top of the shoe! Big fan of the Blazer, Blazer Mid 77, and Blazer Mid 77 Jumbo!