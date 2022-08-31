Mit seinen unkomplizierten Linien, dem traditionellen Leichtathletik-Look und der sichtbaren Air-Dämpfung ist der Nike Air Max SC die perfekte Ergänzung für jedes Outfit. Die vielseitige Materialmischung sorgt für Tiefe und macht ihn zu einem strapazierfähigen, leichten Schuh für den Einsatz im Alltag.
Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.
4.7 Sterne
AmandaC - 31. Aug. 2022
These shoes run HUGE!! I always wear a 8.5 in Nike, got them and thought they were mens shoes! I am exchanging for a 7.5 and hope they work! Order a whole size down! So disappointing and shipping took forever. Have not had this experience with Nike so I’m hoping the exchange comes quickly.
AlexandriaB519695919 - 31. Aug. 2022
I was so excited when these came in - they are SO comfortable, look better in person and I can see these will be a great, everyday shoe. It runs true to size for me. Very happy!
7136210445 - 01. Juli 2022
These shoes are comfortable! I would recommend sizing up half a size if you don’t want your toes squished. I usually wear a 6 but I got a 6.5 and they fit perfectly. Overall good purchase.