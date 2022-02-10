Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
|

Beliebte Suchbegriffe

Beste Vorschläge

      Nachhaltige Materialien

      Nike Air Max Pre-Day

      Damenschuh

      € 139,99

      Der Nike Air Max Pre-Day bringt den klassischen, traditionellen Look von Nike Running auf ein neues Level und verleiht dir einen rasanten Look, der für die heutige Welt bereit steht.Der Schuh ist eine Hommage an die Vergangenheit mit einem Design, das aus mindestens 20 % recyceltem Material gefertigt wurde und die Retro-Track-Ästhetik behält.Ein neues Air-Fenster sorgt für einen energiegeladenen Look und kombiniert unübersehbaren Style mit einer unglaublich weichen Dämpfung.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Metallic Silver/Weiß
      • Style: DC4025-001

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.

      Herstellungsinformationen

      • Bei diesem Produkt wurden recycelte Materialien aus der Zeit der Nutzung und/oder nach der Herstellung verwendet. Einer unserer größten Schritte auf dem Weg zum völligen Abbau von CO2-Ausstoß und Abfällen ist die Auswahl unserer Materialien, da diese für mehr als 70 % des Fußabdrucks aller Produkte verantwortlich sind. Durch Wiederverwendung von Bekleidung, Garnen und Textilwaren reduzieren wir unsere Emissionen deutlich. Unser Ziel ist die Verwendung möglichst vieler recycelter Materialien, ohne dabei an Performance, Strapazierfähigkeit und Style einzubüßen.
      • Move to Zero ist die Initiative von Nike, den CO2-Ausstoß und den Abfall auf null zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber und über unsere Bemühungen, Produkte mit Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit zu designen und die Zukunft unserer Umwelt, in der wir leben und spielen, zu schützen.

      Bewertungen (9)

      4.7 Sterne

      • Comfortable & stylish, but be careful in the rain!

        MorganT381505786 - 10. Feb. 2022

        I really love these shoes as my favorite color is purple and they are super comfortable. The only problem is that the soles aren't great on wet/slippery surfaces so you can easily slip if it has been raining. These shoes are more meant for wearing indoors so I suggest to wear different ones if you will be doing activities outside especially on rainy days!

      • so dope

        J U. - 26. Jan. 2022

        this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line

      • Best Shoe

        DR59017070 - 14. Jan. 2022

        My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.