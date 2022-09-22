Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
|

Beliebte Suchbegriffe

Beste Vorschläge

      Nachhaltige Materialien

      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer

      Herrenschuh

      € 159,99

      Hoch bewertet
      Ghost Green/Pink Blast/Photo Blue/Schwarz
      Pure Platinum/Weiß/Pure Platinum/Schwarz
      Schwarz/Weiß

      Als Hommage an Tradition und Innovation haben wir zwei Ikonen (alt und neu) kombiniert, um die Erwartungen an den Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer nicht nur zu erfüllen, sondern sie zu übertreffen. Unglaublich leichtes, luftiges Flyknit wurde mit einer besonders bequemen Air Max-Dämpfung kombiniert. Zieh sie an und lass deine Füße für sich sprechen.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Pure Platinum/Weiß/Pure Platinum/Schwarz
      • Style: DJ6106-002

      Größe und Passform

      • Fällt groß aus. Wir empfehlen dir, eine halbe Nummer kleiner zu bestellen

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.

      Herstellungsinformationen

      • Bei diesem Produkt wurden recycelte Materialien aus der Zeit der Nutzung und/oder nach der Herstellung verwendet. Einer unserer größten Schritte auf dem Weg zum völligen Abbau von CO2-Ausstoß und Abfällen ist die Auswahl unserer Materialien, da diese für mehr als 70 % des Fußabdrucks aller Produkte verantwortlich sind. Durch Wiederverwendung von Bekleidung, Garnen und Textilwaren reduzieren wir unsere Emissionen deutlich. Unser Ziel ist die Verwendung möglichst vieler recycelter Materialien, ohne dabei an Performance, Strapazierfähigkeit und Style einzubüßen.
      • Move to Zero ist die Initiative von Nike, den CO2-Ausstoß und den Abfall auf null zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber und über unsere Bemühungen, Produkte mit Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit zu designen und die Zukunft unserer Umwelt, in der wir leben und spielen, zu schützen.

      Bewertungen (28)

      4.2 Sterne

      • Best workout shoe

        Sammy22 - 22. Sept. 2022

        This has got to be the best running shoe on the market. The material is perfect if you tend to sweat while running so no odor stays. Also very easy to clean the material if needed. They fit true to size but i do have to say the only downside with these is they do take a little bit more time to put on but no issue. These are the most comfortable shoe I own so definitely worth it.

        Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away bewertet.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • The best of both worlds

        Rue - 22. Sept. 2022

        This shoe is the perfect blend of the Nike pre day and Nike fly knit runner. It was immediately comfy as you slide it on. ZERO Break-in required. Insanely comfortable and ready to rock right out of the box. It does run a tad long but wide footers will need the 1/2 upsize to feel comfortable in the already luxurious silhouette. It rivals the Pegasus and offers a solid base for anyone looking to do some serious running or recovery running. The midsole is insanely comfortable and the air max unit is bouncier than expected since it isn’t caged. The laces hold well and the fly knit doesn’t seem like it will fall apart. The waffle tread system is perfect to keep you locked in and locked down.

        Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away bewertet.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Quality Comfort

        Jamal - 22. Sept. 2022

        The fit of the shoes are extremely form fitting. The shoe fits like a glove and is comfortable for my cardio needs. The design of the shoes is unique, I usually stay away from mesh shoes, but this was well thought out in its color scheme. The mesh like material makes the shoe very breathable, so even on hot day of walking outside, my feet stayed cool. Definitely can wear this shoes all day and is versatile for exercising and casual enough for work. The the thing I liked best about the shoe is the color scheme, the checkered black,white,gray gives it a mild appearance but stands out because of the mesh design.

        Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away bewertet.
        #productsprovidedbynike