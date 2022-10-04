Der Nike Air Max Excee wurde vom Nike Air Max 90 inspiriert und feiert einen Klassiker mit einem neuen Look. Die verlängerten Designlinien und die verzerrten Proportionen im Obermaterial verleihen einer Legende einen neuen, modernen Look.
4.4 Sterne
RebeccaL634887398 - 04. Okt. 2022
So cute! But agree that they run small and narrow. I am sizing up also! The fabric is really nice especially the ones with the suede. They are a big stiff and hard too. Hopefully they are comfortable.
0834abeb-0cdd-47de-ac13-ab33a1c2e7ad - 04. Sept. 2022
The shoes are so cute; they are a bit narrow, though, so I had to size up, so now it's a little too long 😭. Other than that I like the shoes and I can't wait to wear them.
3acd1170-79c1-49a5-ba97-50a2360a2ef2 - 31. Jan. 2022
Geiler Schuh.. Passt zur Jogging und zur Jeans.. Muß man etwas einlaufen. Ansonsten tip Top. 😊