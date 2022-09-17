Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
      Das Design des Nike Air Max 95 Essential wurde vom menschlichen Körper inspiriert. Die Mittelsohle repräsentiert die Wirbelsäule, gestufte Einsätze sind die Muskeln, Schnürsenkelschlaufen die Rippen des Schuhs und das Mesh im Obermaterial ist die Haut.

      • Bad shoes

        john867322083 - 17. Sept. 2022

        Bad Shoes the sides and the soles were after peeling off after only using for several months Most likely the worst shoe I've ever had definitely will not recommend these if your looking for something for daily use

      • Sole crumbles in few months

        2944a0bb-0d52-4d5a-96c6-b68b68cd0c0a - 07. Sept. 2022

        this is the best and most comfortable model, but after six months the sole crumbles and becomes completely unusable. I hope it was a defect in the foam in my lot, and not all sneakers have this problem, but any way it's unacceptable

      • Nice shoe

        S U. - 03. Feb. 2022

        Sadly not a good fit...Will reorder