Genieße Tragekomfort im Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air Comfort. Er macht einen der legendärsten Sneaker der Geschichte noch bequemer und kombiniert Vollnarbenleder im Obermaterial mit einem bequemen Futter und einer reaktionsfreudigen Dämpfung.
Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.
4.7 Sterne
SarahJ574655465 - 28. Aug. 2022
These are my first ever pair of Air Jordan's and I am pleased that I indulged myself in paying the cost for these as they are the best pair of trainers that I have danced in. I suffer from osteoarthritis in both knees, have no ACL or ligaments in my left knee, dance 4-5 times a week, these Jordans feel like I'm dancing on air and I have no pain at all afterwards. Have to convince my credit card to purchase some more!
15749685786 - 05. Juli 2022
I got these on first release. They're pretty comfortable but almost too "loose" for lack of a better word. Leather is really nice and soft. Definitely worth paying retail!
b9cd5d4c-cdda-4e75-8175-0fb07a5616bf - 02. Juli 2022
These are my first pair of Jordan’s and I am very happy that I got them! Very comfortable and the color is amazing, it will go with every outfit.