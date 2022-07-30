Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE

      Damenschuh

      € 139,99

      Abgehobener Style für jeden Anlass. Dieser Schuh überarbeitet die Magie eines Klassikers in einer Plateau-sohle und einer niedrig geschnittenen Silhouette. Die Air-Dämpfung gewährleistet ein angehobenes Tragegefühl und das modische Leder in kontrastierenden Farben sorgt für Sichtbarkeit.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Sail/Gym Red
      • Style: DQ1823-006

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.

      Bewertungen (4)

      5 Sterne

      • Fire!!!

        ayannai - 30. Juli 2022

        I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!

      • 97722669-48ad-4287-921b-1a601513d610 - 25. Mai 2022

        I look cool now

      • These Shoes Are Fire!

        14906026998 - 14. März 2022

        I bought these for my teenage daughter and she loves them! They are true to size, comfortable and the colorway is fire!