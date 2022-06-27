Der Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 besticht durch seine robuste, militärische Inspiration und seinen AF1-Style. Das strapazierfähige Obermaterial aus gewalktem Leder mit Beschichtung sorgt für trockenen Tragekomfort. Große, wintertaugliche Stollen an der Außensohle sorgen für Traktion ohne zusätzliche Höhe. Der Riemen ist mit einem modischen Metallhaken versehen, der für traditionelles Militärbekleidung steht.
4.8 Sterne
Anna Bluv - 27. Juni 2022
I bought those sneakers for my 14 years old granddaughter. She saw this sneakers on line and asked me to buy them. She liked them from the first time she tried them on. Now it is her favorite sneakers. It is hot outside, but she is still wearing them all the time. Only one thing -she has to wear them with the high socks, otherwise the back of the shoes rubs her feet.
SupraSonic - 10. Juni 2022
The shoes look super clean and are totally unisex. I received numerous compliments from strangers just wearing them around town, people asking what version they are. They're super easy to style and go with everything. Really happy with them
chantelly - 03. Mai 2022
great shoe , came quick ,was easy to purchase online . satisfied customer!!!!