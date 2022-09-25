Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
|

Beliebte Suchbegriffe

Beste Vorschläge

      Nike Air Force 1 '07

      Herrenschuh

      € 119,99

      Hoch bewertet
      Weiß/Weiß
      Entwirf dein eigenes Nike By You Produkt

      Der Nike Air Force 1 ’07 hat nichts von seiner Ausstrahlung verloren. Das Basketball-Original erhält einen frischen Look und besticht mit bewährten Details: strapazierfähigen genähten Überzügen, cleanen Finishes und dem gewissen Etwas, das dir Glanz verleiht.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Weiß/Weiß
      • Style: CW2288-111

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.

      Bewertungen (832)

      4.8 Sterne

      • LuisEnriqueC626516920 - 25. Sept. 2022

        good.

      • the perfect shoe

        ΘανάσηςΧ574154750 - 23. Sept. 2022

        its so comfortable so nice on the feet and so beautiful shoe it goes with everything but for me personally i would like the other tongue the soft one not this one with leather

      • Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces

        e78814d4-a22c-4da2-af69-b16e168c5237 - 17. Sept. 2022

        Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces. I would recommend purchasing the crease protector, true air force 1 heads know what I'm talking about.