      Nachhaltige Materialien

      Nike AeroSwift

      Herren-Laufshorts (ca. 5 cm)

      € 69,99

      Hoch bewertet
      Light Crimson/Ghost Green
      Orange/Ghost Green
      Schwarz/Weiß

      Mit den Nike AeroSwift Shorts bist du bereit für dein Rennen.Sie sind leicht und atmungsaktiv und verfügen über praktische Taschen für kleinere Gegenstände. Dieses Produkt besteht aus mindestens 75 % recyceltem Polyester.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Weiß
      • Style: CJ7837-010

      Größe und Passform

      • Model trägt Größe M bei einer Körpergröße von 191 cm
      • Standardpassform für ein relaxtes, unkompliziertes Tragegefühl
      • Beininnenlänge: ca. 6 cm (Größe M)

      Herstellungsinformationen

      • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
      • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.
      • Move to Zero ist die Initiative von Nike, den CO2-Ausstoß und den Abfall auf null zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber und über unsere Bemühungen, Produkte mit Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit zu designen und die Zukunft unserer Umwelt, in der wir leben und spielen, zu schützen.

      Bewertungen (43)

      4.3 Sterne

      • 2b96ad4d-1359-441c-affc-83b79225910e - 03. Mai 2022

        Sono i top dei pantaloncini , io uso solo questi ,da anni ,dopo non avermi trovato bene con altre marche consigliatissimi

      • Muy cómodo

        S I. - 13. Jan. 2022

        Lo he comprado para mi marido. Le sienta de maravilla y le resulta comodisimo.

      • Not cheap but good shorts

        E A. - 08. Dez. 2021

        Good fit, light weight and well cut. A bit expensive but glad I bought them