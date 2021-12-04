Der Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low ist schnell, robust und in der Stadt genauso zu Hause wie in den Wüsten, Schluchten und Bergen. Er ist bereit für alle Einsätze.Das leichte Ripstop- und Synthetik-Obermaterial ist strapazierfähig und luftig. Das unkomplizierte Schnürsystem sorgt unterwegs für eine personalisierte Passform.Die griffige Gummi-Außensohle sorgt für von Felsen inspirierte Traktion und die weiche Nike React-Schaumstoffsohle sorgt für unbestrittenen Tragekomfort, egal ob du in der Stadt oder in den Felsen von Joshua Tree unterwegs bist.
4.8 Sterne
D I. - 04. Dez. 2021
Ze zitten lekker en ik vind ze mooi. Ze zijn wel wat breed. Koop ze een half maat groter dan je normale maat in verband met de gevulde enkel rand.
Vassiliki C. - 20. Okt. 2021
Though a bit tight in the area of the metatarsal, it's an excellent shoe for long walks in the mountains and in the city as well. I certainly recommend it.
M A. - 14. Okt. 2021
maravilla