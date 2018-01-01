Find your perfect sports bra in two simple steps.
DON'T KNOW YOUR SIZE?Here's how to find your size—all you need is some measuring tape.
FIRST MEASURE
YOUR BAND
Wrap the tape around your ribs, just under
your breasts. Make sure the tape stays
snug and parallel to the floor. Breathe in,
out and relax. Measure to the nearest ½
inch or centimeter.
THEN MEASURE
YOUR CUP
Start at your breastbone and pull tape
across your nipple to where your tissue
ends—right under your armpit. Without
squishing, keep tape flush with your
skin. Now measure to the nearest ½
inch or centimeter.