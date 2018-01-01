FOOTWORK ON CLAY

THE

SLIDE

The perfect clay court game demands

efficient footwork. Being aware of the

correct positioning and technique will give

you an edge over opponents at the

pivotal moment.



Aiming for maximum power, it’s important

to slide before playing your shot. Open

your stance and step towards the shot –

spread your shoulders and bring your

racquet into position. Finalise any

adjustment with two strong steps and

load the leading leg to slide to the ball.

