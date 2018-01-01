THE COACHES

PATRICK MOURATOGLOU,
PRESIDENT AND
FOUNDEROne of the most influential coaches in the
world, Patrick has worked with elite players
such as Marcos Baghdatis and Grigor
Dimitrov. He currently coaches Serena
Williams who, since 2012 has won 10 grand
slams and 2 Olympic gold medals under his
guidance, becoming the world number 1.
Laying the foundations for the Mouratoglou
Tennis Academy and at the heart of the
training philosophy, he continues to work
closely with the coaching staff and players.
BENNY EBRAHIMZADEH
TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
OF HIGH LEVEL Providing a wealth of experience to the Mouratoglou
Tennis Academy, Benny Ebrahimzadeh has worked
with a host of elite players including Angelique Kerber,
Rainer Schüttler and Jérémy Chardy. He is currently
the Technical Director of High Level at the Academy,
leading a staff of 36 on site from tactical/technical
specialists to mental trainers. Benny also runs the
Champseed foundation alongside Patrick Mouratoglou.