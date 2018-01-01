1 // WARM UPBefore you begin to pick up the pace it’s essential to warm up. Begin with 5-10 minutes of easy running. To raise your pulse,
get your blood flowing, and warm-up your muscles for running. Follow this with a few dynamic stretches to loosen up your
muscles further – you could try a series of high-knee skipping, butt-kicks (kicking your heels towards your glutes), walking
lunges, or leg swings (hold something stable and then swing one leg at a time across your torso).
Remember to cool down once you’ve finished your run to help bring your body back to a resting state. 5-10 minutes of easy
running or brisk walking will help flush out the lactic acid from your muscles.
"Warming up means you're going to increase blood flow and body temperature, plus improve your coordination and range
of motion. All of these things translate into better form and improved speed."
—NRC Chicago Coach Robyn LaLonde
2 // GET TO KNOW YOUR PACESDifferent distances require different paces—in general, you’ll get faster as the intervals get shorter and slower as the intervals
get longer. A normal training plan will usually provide the option to run at a mile, 5km or 10km pace, so think about what you
feel is manageable for each distance. A 10km pace should feel like a pace you could hold for 25 laps on the track, while a mile
pace is one that you can hold for just four laps and is likely to be a bit faster.
Start slowly and build up your speed. Your breathing can help you to monitor your pace—if you’re feeling short of breath,
slow down until you’re breathing easily.
Use the Nike+ Running App to track your speed and analyse your progress from week to week.
Nearly as important as the right running shoes are the right socks, so grab some socks that will help to protect your feet. Specially
designed running socks can help to keep you dry by wicking away sweat and feature cushioning and compression for increased
comfort and decreased swelling.
If you’re a woman, it’s also essential to invest in a good sports bra to help keep you supported and prevent the development of
back problems, letting you focus on your run and on picking up the pace.
3 // RUNNING GEARImprove your performance with lightweight gear that helps keep you focused on picking up the pace—helping you to get
faster, quicker. Go for technical clothes designed specifically for running, such as our lightweight Dri-FIT range which
keeps you dry for longer.
The right shoes are the foundation of a great run. To run your fastest, you first need to be comfortable, so make sure you
have a pair of well-fitting, lightweight running shoes. Check out our running shoes guide to find the fit that’s right for you.
4 // RUN WITH MUSICMusic can help to keep you motivated and up the tempo on your run. Set your target pace before you start running with the Nike+ Pace Stations
feature (developed with Spotify), which will create a customised playlist for you based on your music preferences and target speed.
Hit play, feel the beats and start running—fast.
"If your goal is speed, then you want to listen to something with a high beats per minute (BPM) that excites and motivates you. Good music can
give you an extra push when you start to get tired and helps take your mind off any fatigue that may be setting in."
5 // RUN WITH FRIENDSYou don’t need a track to build your speed. You can just as easily complete interval-training on a field, on the road or in a park.
Keep it social, and run with friends who can help you to pick up your pace. You can challenge yourself by running with someone
with a faster pace, or do interval training with a friend who as a similar pace and is also looking to get faster.
Explore Nike+ Run Club to access a range of local runs in your areas, and come run with us.
6 // BUILD STRENGTHA big part of getting faster as a runner involves becoming a more balanced all-round athlete, by staying healthy and adding
training to your routine.
Cross-training can help you to develop flexibility, mobility, power, strength and speed. Try to incorporate core-strengthening
exercises like planks into your weekly routine. Check out the Nike+ Training Club (NTC) workouts for more inspiration, where
you can discover a range of strength-training programmes, cross-training tips and core strengthener exercises.
7 // NUTRITIONWhen you’re running faster, and going for longer, you need to make sure you’re both well-hydrated and well-fuelled. When you’re
energised you’re able to run faster, burn more calories, and get fitter, faster.
Before your run, go for a low-fibre, low-fat meal or snack before the workout, or try a sports drink or smoothie (try to keep it to 200-400
calories). If you’ll be on the road for 75 minutes or longer, refuel on carbs to help keep you energised. Remember to also stay hydrated.
Each day aim to drink half your body weight of fluids—so if you weigh 200 pounds, aim to consume 3 litres of calorie-free fluids, like water.
Check out our DIY Sports Nutrition pages for more information about recipes, find inspiration on our Eat Smart. Run Better pages,
or try our delicious Smoothie Recipes.