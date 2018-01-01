THE TEN: NIKE AIR PRESTO X OFF-WHITENike and Virgil Abloh reissue The Ten: Nike Air Presto x Off-White in
white. This maximalist take on the early 2000s icon features additional
design elements jammed right back into the cage and across the heel,
all the while maintaining the characteristic T-shirt-like fit.COMING 03/08
