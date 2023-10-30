Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Gifts At Least 20% Sustainable Material

      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      €24.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €94.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Away
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €94.99
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy Indoor Court Football Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Indoor Court Football Shoes
      €84.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €94.99
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy Turf Football Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Turf Football Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €94.99
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Away
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Just In
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      €94.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €34.99
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €94.99
      Nike Swoosh Medium Support
      Nike Swoosh Medium Support Women's Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh Medium Support
      Women's Padded Sports Bra
      €42.99
      Nike Track Club
      Nike Track Club Men's Storm-FIT Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Track Club
      Men's Storm-FIT Running Jacket
      €94.99
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €94.99
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV AeroLoft
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV AeroLoft Men's Repel Down Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV AeroLoft
      Men's Repel Down Running Jacket
      €249.99
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Women's Mid-Rise Hiking Trousers
      Just In
      Nike ACG
      Women's Mid-Rise Hiking Trousers
      €129.99
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Women's Top
      Just In
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
      Women's Top
      €134.99
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT Women's "Tuff Knit" Fleece Hoodie
      Just In
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Women's "Tuff Knit" Fleece Hoodie
      €114.99
      Nike Multi
      Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Multi
      Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
      €19.99
      Nike Peak
      Nike Peak Standard Cuff Metal Swoosh Beanie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Peak
      Standard Cuff Metal Swoosh Beanie
      €27.99
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy Artificial-grass football boot
      Just In
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Artificial-grass football boot
      €94.99
      Nike Forward Windrunner Hoodie
      Nike Forward Windrunner Hoodie Men's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Windrunner Hoodie
      Just In
      Nike Forward Windrunner Hoodie
      Men's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Windrunner Hoodie
      €149.99
      Nike Premium
      Nike Premium Duffel Bag (45L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Premium
      Duffel Bag (45L)
      €74.99

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.