      Stash Shoe Bag (13L)

      €17.99

      Store your shoes on the fly, with the Nike Stash Shoe Bag. It can be packed down small into its own zip pocket when not in use, making it virtually invisible until you need it. Perfect for travel, this lightweight bag is an essential for sneakerheads. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: DB0192-010

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (11)

      3.5 Stars

      • Shoe bag

        S T. - 04 Jan 2022

        Good quality & great for my golf shoes In orange & black

      • Ottimo acquisto

        M A. - 03 Jan 2022

        Super veloce la spedizione e comodità assurda per questo prodotto. Molto soddisfatto!

      • Porta scarpe molto utile nello è è elegante

        L I. - 27 Dec 2021

        Comodo ,legerro,bello