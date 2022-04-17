Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.
Tilo-KarlD - 17 Apr 2022
I am EU 44 and bought the 42-46 size and the heel sticks out of my shoe. They are not like the long version socks which are well sized. And the edges definitely show way too much. These are not no show socks. And I bought 3 pack. Buy and throw away item.
A M. - 19 Jan 2022
Chaussettes confortables mais pas axées sur une activité physique type course à pied.
J A. - 11 Jan 2022
Socks are very nice