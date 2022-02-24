Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Winter Warrior

      Snood

      €22.99

      Highly Rated

      The Nike Dri-FIT Strike Snood covers your face and neck with soft fleece that wicks sweat to help you stay warm and dry. It also locks over your ears for a secure fit at full speed. This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: DC9165-010

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (51)

      4.5 Stars

      • Snood

        Nike Snood - face cover - 24 Feb 2022

        The snood ran very big on my face, perhaps because I am petite in size. It was not that comfortable to use. Although did not fit my face, I would say that is was soft to touch which was soft touch in my face.

        Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Nike Snoo

        Ale9687 - 24 Feb 2022

        After using the Nike Snoo outside for a run while it was around 35 degrees I was impressed with it. I liked how it hopped onto my ears to prevent it from falling down, and has a curve to go over my nose. It was slightly loose on me and very big on my wife, so I wouldn’t say it is unisex. I wish it was slightly longer to cover more of my chest, but if you don’t mind wearing a scarf or turtleneck type shirt this isn’t an issue. I also tested out making a call while walking and wearing it and you can still hear me clearly which is a plus. I liked the mesh panel by the mouth, I didn’t feel like I was breathing in old air. Overall I thought this was a good product and helped make runs in the winter even better.

        Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • I love it!

        Jimmy - 23 Feb 2022

        I love the Nike snood! It's comfortable and fits perfectly. It keeps me warm when I have to be out in the elements for work. I will be buying a couple more to keep for back ups whenever this one needs to be washed.

        Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike