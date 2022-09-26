Honouring a history rooted in tennis culture, the Nike Court Legacy Next Nature brings you a time-tested staple in a design that's made from at least 20% recycled materials by weight. Its pebbled leather and retro design let you blend sport and fashion. Do good by looking good.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.1 Stars
f3e0cc05-9a36-4da0-a629-ad3282477f29 - 27 Sept 2022
So cute! I agree with the description that they do run small, I sized up a half size and they fit perfectly! Usually I’m a size 8, but I purchased 8.5. Can’t wait to wear these shoes this fall.
a579fc8b-cd68-4d8b-86a0-382dde8af8bc - 15 Jul 2022
I love these trainers! I’ve had a similar pair from another brand and they were super hard and rigid. These look really slick and are crazy comfortable! Just ordered a second pair as I don’t want to risk not being able to get another pair when these get grubby 😅
Clary - 24 May 2022
The Nike Court Legacy Next Nature are not only great because they are eco friendly, but because they can be worn for casual wear, workouts, and even business casual attire. The all white makes it possible to wear them with almost everything. I was a bit hesitant about their comfort level because of the fact that they are made from recycled material but I worn them for 7.5 hours at work where I am on my feet most of the time, and they did well. The one thing I would change is maybe make the swoosh black but other than that they are great!