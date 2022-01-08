Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Classic

      Kids' Backpack (16L)

      €23.97
      €27.99
      14% off

      Scaled down to size for your little one, the Nike Classic Kids' Backpack sits comfortably on smaller shoulders. It features several zip pockets for easy, secure storage on your daily adventures.

      • Colour Shown: Football Grey/University Blue/Bright Crimson
      • Style: BA5928-086

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      Reviews (9)

      4.6 Stars

      • Πολύ πρακτικό σακίδιο

        P S. - 08 Jan 2022

        Μεσαίου μεγέθους πρακτικό σακίδιο για εξορμήσεις στην πόλη

      • C I. - 29 Jun 2021

        Love the bag very good

      • Great!

        Patricia P. - 28 Jun 2021

        I bought this backpack for my kindergartner and it was absolutely perfect. It matches his lunchbox and is the perfect size. It also has a place to put your cup, which I thought would be really useful. If you’re looking for a child sized backpack, this one is for you.