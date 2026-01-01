Nike
Baby Swoosh 3-Piece Boxed Set
Sold Out:
This product is currently unavailable
Easily outfit the smallest athletes in head-to-toe Swoosh style with this coordinated 3-piece essentials set, which can be easily mixed-and-matched with items already in your child's wardrobe. The bodysuit has lapped shoulders and snappy tape closures on the crotch for easy changing and dressing, and the matching beanie and booties feature logo embroidery.
- Colour Shown: Cobalt Bliss
- Style: HA5899-479
Nike
Easily outfit the smallest athletes in head-to-toe Swoosh style with this coordinated 3-piece essentials set, which can be easily mixed-and-matched with items already in your child's wardrobe. The bodysuit has lapped shoulders and snappy tape closures on the crotch for easy changing and dressing, and the matching beanie and booties feature logo embroidery.
Product details
- Beanie/Bodysuit: 60% cotton/40% polyester. Booties: 51% cotton/46% polyester/3% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Cobalt Bliss
- Style: HA5899-479
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike.
Nike