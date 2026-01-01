Nike Baby Swoosh 3-Piece Boxed Set

Easily outfit the smallest athletes in head-to-toe Swoosh style with this coordinated 3-piece essentials set, which can be easily mixed-and-matched with items already in your child's wardrobe. The bodysuit has lapped shoulders and snappy tape closures on the crotch for easy changing and dressing, and the matching beanie and booties feature logo embroidery.

Colour Shown: Cobalt Bliss

Style: HA5899-479