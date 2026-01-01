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Nike Baby Swoosh 3-Piece Boxed Set - Cobalt Bliss

Nike

Baby Swoosh 3-Piece Boxed Set

30% off

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Easily outfit the smallest athletes in head-to-toe Swoosh style with this coordinated 3-piece essentials set, which can be easily mixed-and-matched with items already in your child's wardrobe. The bodysuit has lapped shoulders and snappy tape closures on the crotch for easy changing and dressing, and the matching beanie and booties feature logo embroidery.


  • Colour Shown: Cobalt Bliss
  • Style: HA5899-479

Nike

30% off

Easily outfit the smallest athletes in head-to-toe Swoosh style with this coordinated 3-piece essentials set, which can be easily mixed-and-matched with items already in your child's wardrobe. The bodysuit has lapped shoulders and snappy tape closures on the crotch for easy changing and dressing, and the matching beanie and booties feature logo embroidery.

Product details

  • Beanie/Bodysuit: 60% cotton/40% polyester. Booties: 51% cotton/46% polyester/3% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Cobalt Bliss
  • Style: HA5899-479

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    Nike Baby Swoosh 3-Piece Boxed Set

    Nike

    30% off

    Complete the look