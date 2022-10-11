Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% NRG

      Men's Golf Shoes

      €219.99

      We listened to the feedback you had on the Infinity Tour, refined it and brought it to life on the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT%. We increased the overall volume to give your foot more room. We added 2 large Zoom Air units for even more energy transfer through your swing. And there's more traction in key areas to help reduce slipping. The result is an incredibly responsive, comfortable shoe. This version nods to a historic course in Scotland, which naturally embeds tradition with the unpredictable nature of coastal links.

      • Colour Shown: Sail/Ghost Green/Stadium Green/Black
      • Style: DQ4131-103

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% NRG.