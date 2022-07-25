Skip to main content
      The Nike Air Max 90 Futura re-imagines the icon of Air through your eyes—from design to testing to styling. Sawtooth edging around the toe and a partially floating Swoosh deliver skilfully crafted luxury. Plush padding around the ankle is mixed with trusted Air cushioning to bring you first-class comfort. It's playful, comfortable, sporty and whatever else you want it to be.

      • Colour Shown: Summit White/Light Bone/Phantom/Summit White
      • Style: DM9922-102

        astrids282270893 - 25 Jul 2022

        Ik ben een enorme pietlut met de pasvorm van schoenen, maar deze zitten echt geweldig. Ze zitten als een kussentje om je voet heen, aan alle kanten. Stevig maar toch zacht. En ze staan aan de voet trouwens 10x vetter dan op de productfoto's. Ik heb ze een halve maat groter dan mijn nike air forces.

        Mel86 - 11 Jul 2022

        The shoes look very nice. I wore these to an outdoor fair and the tongue rubbed and was uncomfortable. The tongue is bully and long and the shoe rubbed against Ankles. However, I didn’t have on socks so that Be the issue so I am Keeping shoes and trying them again. I did get Compliments on them. The insoles were comfy Also.

        Jocey - 11 Jul 2022

        These are the perfect neutral sneakers for every fit! The Air Max 90 Futura run true to size and are crazy lightweight and comfortable. It features an updated air max design with a classic feel but they feel light on the feet unlike previous air max. Its updated larger tongue gives the Futura a modern update while keeping a classic design. They are super comfortable to wear all day with jeans or sweats. These are by far my favorite Air Max, Nike came correct with this lightweight neutral classic!

