This is what legends are made of. The Nike Air Force 1 LE brings back the '82 hardwood icon into an everyday style in all-white or all-black. The durability, feel and Air are still there for those who love a classic.
4.4 Stars
marjeta275051264 - 09 Oct 2022
Meine Tochter wollte unbedingt diese Modelle und eir haben für Sie als Geschenk letzte August gekauft. Die stinken so bad und das ist erste Mal die ich so unzufrieden mit Schuhe meiner Tochter bin. Sie hat mehrmals Nike Schuhe gekauft, aber diese Modelle ist einfach Schrott! Zwar sind sie Schön zu sehen aber mit dem Geruch mach man keinen Spaß !
b264bd7f-e3a8-4395-8251-c2193e81941d - 11 Sept 2022
I saw my cousin using ones and I bought them they are really durable there comturble there perfect 5 star review
MarkétaJ53585579 - 04 Sept 2022
it's really comfy.