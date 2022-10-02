Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 UT

      Men's Shoes

      €129.99

      White/Metallic Dark Grey
      Black/Metallic Silver

      The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8. Crossing hardwood comfort with off-court flair, this b-ball original puts a fresh spin on what you know best: classic leather construction, bold details and the perfect amount of nothing-but-net style. Reflective design Swooshes and backtabs give these kicks extra flash for a look that really turns heads.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Metallic Silver
      • Style: DX8967-001

      Reviews (4)

      4.3 Stars

      • Air Force 1 Magnifique !

        Franck776349187 - 02 Oct 2022

        Air Force 1 magnifique ! S'adapte aussi bien en jean qu'en jogging ou en short. Niveau de la taille, c'est parfait. L'effet des swoosh réfléchissants est vraiment super sympa.

      • Schöner Schuh, leider sehr schlechte Qualität & kein Leder (!)

        PhilipB278681374 - 16 Sept 2022

        An sich ein schöner Schuhe, klassische Nike Air Force eben. Allerdings ist die Qualität jenseits von Gut & Böse und der Schuh ist auch nicht wie beschrieben aus Leder. Das Obermaterial ist aus dem selben Material wie die Sohle ( Laut Aufkleber im Schuh ).

      • Good!

        Joostv647722397 - 11 Sept 2022

        One of the best AF1's I've seen in a while