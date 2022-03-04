Skip to main content
      Nike Air

      Men's Brushed-Back Fleece Crew

      €38.47
      €69.99
      45% off

      Nostalgic for the '90s, we combined classic details like the Nike Air Futura logo with a panelled construction to give the Nike Air Crew an elevated look. A mix of printed details pop on this cosy fleece layer.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Light Bone
      • Style: DM5207-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'1" (185cm approx.)
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • Comfy!!

        Syrena - 04 Mar 2022

        This sweatshirt is very comfortable. You could wear it all year round because it is fairly lightweight for a sweatshirt. You could wear it with jeans, sweats or basketball shorts so it’s pretty versatile. My husband is wearing it in the picture and he is 6,5”. We got a large and the sleeves are just a little bit short. It would most likely fit someone who is 6 feet or less perfectly. Overall I would recommend this sweatshirt to a friend. It feels like it is good quality and it will last a while.

        Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike