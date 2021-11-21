Skip to main content
      The Nike AeroSwift Shorts keep you ready for your race with a lightweight design. Sweat-wicking technology and a ventilated waistband help keep you dry and cool on the go. This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Vivid Purple/Bright Crimson
      • Style: CJ7840-552

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'1" (186cm approx.)
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel
      • Inseam length: 3.5" (10cm approx.) (Size M)

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (25)

      3.9 Stars

      • Elow - 22 Nov 2021

        The product is very comfortable and has excellent support. However the slit tends to run a little bit too high up on the leg. If you are looking for a running shorts with this feature than these shorts are great but if you are not looking to show additional leg skin I would not suggest the short because of the slit.

      • Lightweight shorts

        Chris - 21 Nov 2021

        These shorts are very lightweight and perfect for running. The material is sweat-wicking and ventilated so these will be good for the summer months. Even the waistband is comfortable. The slit up the side goes all the way up and was a bit to high for me. I got my normal size L and these were smaller than expected. I should have sized up. Overall these are nice eco-friendly running shorts, but keep in mind that they do run small.

      • Awesome running shorts, especially if you like to show some leg

        babymarmotgoescheep - 21 Nov 2021

        Most important thing first: the split sides on these shorts are *very* deep, basically going all the way up to the waistband. Depending on your comfort level, these might be more revealing than you'd like. I love ogling my husband's legs (and he doesn't mind showing them) though he says they probably aren't his favorite shorts for this reason. Other than the modesty issue, these shorts are super lightweight and while my husband's been enjoying these at the gym, he thinks he'll really get use out of them come summer when it's hot out and you really want something that ventilates.

