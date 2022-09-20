Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike ACG

      Men's Trail Trousers

      €109.99

      Mars Stone/Black/Gold Suede
      Velvet Brown/Black/Khaki

      The Nike ACG Trail Trousers are ready for whatever your outdoor adventure throws at you. A water-repellent finish combines with a tough, abrasion-resistant design to keep you moving through wet and rocky trails. This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester and recycled nylon fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Mars Stone/Black/Gold Suede
      • Style: CV0660-641

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'2" (188cm approx.)
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
      • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (2)

      4.5 Stars

      • Cool

        14454911656 - 20 Sept 2022

        Big and baggy like 90s style, on the heavier side. I think it’s perfect for an outer winter pants shell

      • Taille standard

        StephaneG604434022 - 24 Jun 2022

        Taille normalement, ne pas se fier aux descriptifs, du Medium pour 1m85 sera beaucoup trop petit. Le medium convient a une personne de 1m72. Sinon rien a redire qualité ACG au rendez-vous.