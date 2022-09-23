Skip to main content
      Gear up for the wild with the tough, weather-ready design of the Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Cargo Trousers. We travelled to Oregon's Smith Rock for inspiration and came back with the thoughtful design for some rugged trousers. We made this pair from at least 75% sustainable materials, using a blend of recycled polyester and recycled nylon fibres. An open hem plus a tapered leg adds an easy, relaxed feel. Plenty of pockets keep your gear close, while an included carabiner lets you latch your keys.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Summit White
      • Style: CV0617-011

      Size & Fit

      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel
      • Fits large; we recommend ordering your usual size for a roomy cut and a size down for a more fitted feel

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
      • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (5)

      4.2 Stars

      • Noran-AshleyG813512468 - 23 Sept 2022

        Confortable, très bonne qualité, super design ! Reste un peu cher cependant..

      • Idk about the fit...

        6f7c767a-24fd-4c68-b8ef-2930d3a65540 - 14 Apr 2022

        These are comfy and look great, but the waist is way too loose, even though I made sure to buy a size with the right measurements. I'm sad that I have to return these but for the price, I'd rather have something that fits right.

      • Love them!!

        2646200815 - 19 Feb 2022

        My favourite pair of pants currently. Own both the black and the khaki version and love them both. Great fit, super comfortable and love the sustainable materials. Give us more clothing like this Nike :)