      Nike ACG Air Nasu 2

      Shoes

      €119.99

      Grey Fog/Melon Tint/Metallic Silver
      Black/Anthracite/Black

      Take on the tough terrain of the outdoors.The Nike ACG Air Nasu 2 steps up the durability with Ripstop on the upper and reinforced details to stand up to the rigours of the trail.It has mesh elements up top and a lining within to help keep you on your path with a breathable, supportive feel.A sticky rubber outsole is highlighted with lugs that are designed to help give you traction when navigating wet and rocky surfaces.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Black
      • Style: DC8296-002

      Size & Fit

      • Fits small; we recommend ordering a half-size up

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      Reviews (6)

      4 Stars

      • MerelH823983259 - 28 Oct 2021

        Ze lopen goed en zien er goed uit, maar na zo’n twee maanden de schoenen af en toe te dragen is er al behoorlijke slijtage aan de rand aan de binnenkant ter hoogte van de enkel. Zowel de linker als de rechter schoen. Valt me erg tegen van de acg lijn.

      • StéphanieB437226429 - 27 Oct 2021

        La paire est très confortable. Les matériaux sont de qualité, à voir à l’usage mais la finition est OK. La taille est parfaite. Design au top !

      • Impeccable

        I D. - 16 Sept 2021

        Design magnifique et moderne. Chaussure légère et résistant, de par sa solide constitution, parfais pour les sentier rocailleux, comme sur du plat. Prix abordable, couleur noir impeccable.