      Nike Academy Team

      Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)

      €29.99

      Midnight Navy/Black/White
      Black/Black/White

      The Nike Academy Team Duffel Bag is a durable design built to keep you organised. Designated compartments provide space for your ball, boots and clothes—while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: CU8090-010

      Reviews (1)

      2 Stars

      • Great bag but poor quality

        HarryG835380355 - 01 Mar 2022

        Great size and compartments very very useful bag, but after 6 months of light use the stitching for the arm strap has broken - recommended for gym use and that's about it, will not be able to tolerate holidays and long travel, or carrying shopping