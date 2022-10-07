Tell Us Never.
“There are always going to be people criticising you or telling you you’re not good enough. But it's about how you prove them wrong.” Jordan Henderson.
Liverpool FC, a global family with a spirit like no other. A club that doesn’t feed off doubt but revels in it. When they hear ‘never’, it’s already done.
Join The Family
Make sure you download the Nike App and follow LFC in your preferences as this will enable access to the club like never before, we’ve got tons of great content coming your way.
You can expect stories from the community and athletes, fun challenges and exclusive rewards to celebrate our new partnership with Liverpool FC. Come on the reds!
Liverpool FC 2020/21 Home Kit
A boss kit for a boss team. The new home kit builds on the world-famous red with a new teal detail and a fold over v-neck collar. You can shop the new kit below.