In 2019, inspired by the traditional Chinese concept of Yin and Yang, the NIKE x CLOT 'Royal University Blue Silk' Air Force 1 is conceived. The sneaker's upper continues the same silk embroidery legacy as its predecessors, this time pairing a distinct blue silk against leather in a contrast of materials; the outer and inner layers complementing each other to accentuate the shoe's full beauty. With this third collaboration, the 'Silk' collection has established itself as a favourite amongst the sneaker community in China as well as the rest of the world. Like ancient silk, this sneaker has become the new connector of the East and West.