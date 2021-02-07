BEHIND THE DESIGN
AIR MAX DELUXE SK
The connection between the grime scene and Air Max is no secret. At the forefront is Skepta, who's been down with the bubbles long before his rise to fame. Now years later, Skepta is two Air Max models in and onto his third, with the Air Max Deluxe. A reissue from 1999, the Air Max Deluxe is one of his favourites and a silhouette he long wanted to see Nike resurrect.
Skepta's take on the Deluxe is an extension of his "never sleep on tour" ethos he's lived by since 2014 and the release of his track, "That's Not Me". Since those pivotal moments in 2014, Skepta has put his all into his success, touring across the globe, mastering his craft and taking grime everywhere from London to NYC, and to communities across the globe that have embraced his movement.
Inspired by the single's music video, the shoe takes on a static-like graphic print throughout the upper. The print also embodies Skepta's insomniac-like mind when he's on tour, and is reminiscent of the DIY approach of grime's golden era in the '90s. Creating his own graphic print is another way Skepta shows his love for the original Air Max Deluxe and nods to the treatments seen on the original back in 1999.
On the lateral-side forefoot, Skepta's Deluxe design marks in time the release date of "That's Not Me". Furthering his mindset and the idea of "never sleep on tour", the quote is displayed across the shoe's medial side. Additionally, the design harks back to Skepta's last two Air Max models with his recreation of the Nike Tuned Air logo appearing on the outsole.
Staying true to his love for Air Max while paying respect to the grime scene he's helped go global, the Skepta x Air Max Deluxe is a true culmination of the dedication to his craft over the last four years.