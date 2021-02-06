The gathering also included an examination of OG Air Max 97s, 1s and 90s. "The Air Max 97 has always been one of my favourite shoes", adds Wotherspoon. "I love the 360 sole and gradient possibilities for the upper. It made sense to pair it with the Air Max 1 sole and the bubble of the 'Infrared' Air Max 90". A subtle yet important detail for Wotherspoon was the addition of the "VA → LA" embroidery on the heel, as an ode to his roots in Richmond, Virginia and move to Los Angeles, California. "When we designed these shoes, I tried to take my nostalgic memories and create something new from them", says Wotherspoon. "That's my thing. It's an organic feeling, and as you can see in the shoes we made, it's pretty special".