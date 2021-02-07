BEHIND THE DESIGN
AIR JORDAN I 'LEMON LIME'
Debuting in August 1991, one iconic campaign with Gatorade inspired millions with a cheerful yet simple challenge: 'Be Like Mike'. The advert tapped into the personal aspirations of every viewer and Mike's unrivalled on-court drive, fuelled by Gatorade, inspired them to pursue their own greatness. Now, 26 years later, Gatorade and Jordan Brand come together to celebrate what 'Be Like Mike' has come to represent today. What was originally meant as a challenge to be like the greatest of all time now means being your greatest at all times, and a limited edition, flavour-inspired collection featuring the Air Jordan I.
The Air Jordan I 'Lemon Lime' is inspired by the high-voltage hue of the classic Gatorade flavour. The AJI features iconic Wings branding, as well as Gatorade's classic lightening bolt on the heel.
Similar to the other limited-edition sneakers in the set, the Air Jordan I 'Lemon Lime' features a transparent outsole which allows the Gatorade logo to take centre stage.
While most advertisements come and go, the spirit of the 'Be Like Mike' campaign continues to grow. Over time, trying to 'move like him and groove like him' has evolved into much more than just hoop dreams—it's become a rally to pursue greatness in every form, just like MJ.