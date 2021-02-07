Debuting in August 1991, one iconic campaign with Gatorade inspired millions with a cheerful yet simple challenge: 'Be Like Mike'. The advert tapped into the personal aspirations of every viewer and Mike's unrivalled on-court drive, fuelled by Gatorade, inspired them to pursue their own greatness. Now, 26 years later, Gatorade and Jordan Brand come together to celebrate what 'Be Like Mike' has come to represent today. What was originally meant as a challenge to be like the greatest of all time now means being your greatest at all times, and a limited edition, flavour-inspired collection featuring the Air Jordan I.